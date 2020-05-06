Iran Accepts One Fifth of All IAEA 2019 Inspections, Tops Members' List - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Wednesday that Tehran had accepted over 20 percent of total IAEA inspections in 2019, having thus topped the list among a 62-member group, the IRNA official news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Wednesday that Tehran had accepted over 20 percent of total IAEA inspections in 2019, having thus topped the list among a 62-member group, the IRNA official news agency reported.

Out of 466 inspections among all IAEA member states, at least 432 were directed to Iran, Abadi said, as cited by the media outlet. The number made up 92 percent of the total safeguards in its own group and 20 percent globally, he added.

The ambassador went on to say that 73 percent of the IAEA inspection accesses in the 62-member group were made in Iran, which is 24 percent on a global scale.

As for the inspections conducted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to limit Tehran's nuclear capabilities, Abadi noted that Iran was ready to establish cooperation and return to safeguard commitments if other JCPOA parties � Russia, China, France, Germany, the UK, the US and the EU � were willing to comply with their commitments as well.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 to scale back Iran's nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Washington abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran and hit Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions. In response, Tehran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations.