UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Accepts One Fifth Of All IAEA 2019 Inspections, Tops Members' List - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:42 PM

Iran Accepts One Fifth of All IAEA 2019 Inspections, Tops Members' List - Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Wednesday that Tehran had accepted over 20 percent of total IAEA inspections in 2019, having thus topped the list among a 62-member group, the IRNA official news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Wednesday that Tehran had accepted over 20 percent of total IAEA inspections in 2019, having thus topped the list among a 62-member group, the IRNA official news agency reported.

Out of 466 inspections among all IAEA member states, at least 432 were directed to Iran, Abadi said, as cited by the media outlet. The number made up 92 percent of the total safeguards in its own group and 20 percent globally, he added.

The ambassador went on to say that 73 percent of the IAEA inspection accesses in the 62-member group were made in Iran, which is 24 percent on a global scale.

As for the inspections conducted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to limit Tehran's nuclear capabilities, Abadi noted that Iran was ready to establish cooperation and return to safeguard commitments if other JCPOA parties � Russia, China, France, Germany, the UK, the US and the EU � were willing to comply with their commitments as well.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 to scale back Iran's nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Washington abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran and hit Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions. In response, Tehran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

Related Topics

UK Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Germany Tehran 2015 2018 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

1 minute ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

11 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

16 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

12 minutes ago

Alice Wells excited to see Pakistan, Uzbekistan's ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.