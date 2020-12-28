UrduPoint.com
Iran Accuses 48 People Of Involvement In Soleimani's Assassination - Official

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iran Accuses 48 People of Involvement in Soleimani's Assassination - Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Iran has accused 48 people of involvement in the US assassination of senior Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani early this year, Ali Bagheri, the head of the Iranian judiciary's High Council for Human Rights, said on Monday.

"Forty-eight defendants have been identified in Solemani case, and necessary steps have been taken to bring them to justice," Bagheri said in a statement.

According to the official, Iran sent a formal request to the countries that were engaged in the incident, demanding information.

"The last country [we have sent a request to] was Germany. We have information that the US Ramstein [Air] Base in Germany was involved in the exchange of intelligence between the American drones used in the assassination of Soleimani," Bagheri noted.

Previously, the Iranian authorities accused 30 people of involvement in the Soleimani assassination, including US President Donald Trump.

On January 3, a Trump-ordered airstrike killed Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on the outskirts of Baghdad. The assassination prompted Tehran to launch missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Tehran did not close the book on the possibility of retaliating over the US assassination of the top Iranian military commander.

