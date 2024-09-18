Open Menu

Iran Accuses Israel Of 'mass Murder' After Lebanon Blasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Iran accused Israel on Wednesday of "mass murder" after paging devices belonging to Hezbollah group in Lebanon exploded, killing 12 people and wounding up to 2,800 others.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement he "condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime... as an example of mass murder".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, posting on X, condemned what he called "Israeli terrorism", following a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Among those wounded in Tuesday's pager blasts was Iran's ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, with Iranian media reporting he suffered injuries "to the hand and the face".

State television said Amani was only slightly injured. The Iranian embassy in Beirut took to social media site X to deny "rumours about the physical condition and vision problems" of the ambassador.

His treatment was progressing well, it said.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Wednesday it had dispatched "rescue teams and eye surgeons" to Lebanon to treat the wounded.

"If necessary, we are ready to transfer the seriously injured... to Iran for treatment," the group's chief Pirhossein Kolivand said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

