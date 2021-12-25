Iran Accuses UK of Meddling After Statement on Ballistic Missile Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The latest ballistic missile test by Iran did not violate the UN Security Council on the 2015 nuclear deal, and the United Kingdom's claims to the contrary represent an attempt to meddle in the Islamic republic's internal affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the IRNA news agency reported that Iran had fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during a drill in the country's south. The UK Foreign Office has condemned Iran's missile test as "a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which requires that Iran not undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons - including launches using ballistic missile technology.

"Iran acts in compliance with international laws and regulations as well as own defense needs, therefore, such statements and stance are not only regarded as meddling in Iran's internal affairs, but also continue London's double standard policy," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the ministry's Telegram channel.

The official dismissed the allegation of Tehran breaching the UNSC Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue.