UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Accuses US Of Fear-mongering As Deadly Virus Spreads

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:47 PM

Iran accuses US of fear-mongering as deadly virus spreads

Iran accused the United States on Wednesday of fear-mongering over a coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the Islamic republic and claimed 19 lives among 139 cases

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran accused the United States on Wednesday of fear-mongering over a coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the Islamic republic and claimed 19 lives among 139 cases.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the situation was "improving" even as he called on Iranians to refrain from travel and announced infections in six new provinces.

The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-19 a week after announcing the first two deaths in Qom, a centre for Islamic studies that draws pilgrims and scholars from abroad.

Schools, universities and cultural centres have been closed, sporting events cancelled, and teams of sanitary workers deployed to disinfect buses, trains and public spaces.

President Hassan Rouhani took aim on Wednesday at Iran's arch foe the United States for spreading "fear" over the outbreak -- the deadliest for any country other than China.

"We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called ... extreme fear," he told a weekly cabinet meeting.

The Americans "themselves are struggling with coronavirus," he said, adding that "16,000 people have died of influenza there but they don't talk about their own (dead)".

Rouhani's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of concealing the full extent of the outbreak.

"The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak," Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

Related Topics

Dead Iran China Washington Died Qom United States May Influenza From Cabinet Top Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

18 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

32 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

52 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.