Iran Achieves Full Self-Sufficiency in Military Drones Manufacturing - Air Force Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Iran has achieved full self-sufficiency in supplying its air forces with combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the commander of Iran's air forces, Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, said on Thursday.

"We have achieved 100% self-sufficiency in the field of unmanned aircraft, but we must not stop in these efforts," the IRNA news agency quoted Vahedi as saying.

The commander also noted that Iran had become the leading state in the middle East region in the field of combat drones.

"We have made good progress in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force has made two very useful UAVs: Kaman-12 and Kaman-22," Vahedi added.

Kaman-12, unveiled in early 2019, is an Iranian homegrown combat oriented drone capable of conducting military operations with air-to-surface missiles, as well as electronic warfare and reconnaissance. Kaman-22, unveiled in 2021, is the first wide-body combat drone in Iran capable of carrying all types of cargo, with the ability to detect, monitor, and gather information and photograph distant targets, as well as high combat capability through the use of various intelligent ammunition.