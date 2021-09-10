UrduPoint.com

Iran Acquiring Nuclear Weapons May Trigger Chain Reaction - Israeli Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Iran Acquiring Nuclear Weapons May Trigger Chain Reaction - Israeli Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik on Friday that Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region.

"There will be kind of a salami effect on the entire region if Iran becomes a nuclear power, so we have to make sure it does not happen," Lapid said.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt would start developing their own nuclear weapons, while the spike in radical Islamism in Afghanistan, neighboring nuclear Pakistan, could exacerbate the security crisis, the minister said.

The international nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear ambitions, showed no tangible results, neither did the Vienna talks succeed in resuming full compliance of all parties with the accord, Lapid said.

Since April, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, shattered after the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018. Israel opposed the negotiations, saying that Iran was just playing for time while developing its nuclear program. US-Israel relations have deteriorated amid differences over the JCPOA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Israel Iran Turkey Egypt Nuclear Vienna United States April 2018 All From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

27 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

27 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

41 minutes ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

34 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.