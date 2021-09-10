Iran Acquiring Nuclear Weapons May Trigger Chain Reaction - Israeli Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik on Friday that Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region.

"There will be kind of a salami effect on the entire region if Iran becomes a nuclear power, so we have to make sure it does not happen," Lapid said.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt would start developing their own nuclear weapons, while the spike in radical Islamism in Afghanistan, neighboring nuclear Pakistan, could exacerbate the security crisis, the minister said.

The international nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear ambitions, showed no tangible results, neither did the Vienna talks succeed in resuming full compliance of all parties with the accord, Lapid said.

Since April, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, shattered after the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018. Israel opposed the negotiations, saying that Iran was just playing for time while developing its nuclear program. US-Israel relations have deteriorated amid differences over the JCPOA.