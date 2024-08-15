Iran Acting FM Felicitates Pakistan On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has congratulated the government and nation of Pakistan on their Independence Day.
In a message on his X account on Thursday, Bagheri Kani congratulated Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as well as the government and people of the neighboring country on their Independence Day.
In his message in urdu, he said, “I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and honorable nation of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.7 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election7 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot7 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden8 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry8 hours ago