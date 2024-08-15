Iran acting FM felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has congratulated the government and nation of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

In a message on his X account on Thursday, Bagheri Kani congratulated Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as well as the government and people of the neighboring country on their Independence Day.

In his message in urdu, he said, “I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and honorable nation of Pakistan.