Iran Adds Trump, Pompeo, Other US Officials To Sanctions List

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:35 PM

Iran Adds Trump, Pompeo, Other US Officials to Sanctions List

Iran added outgoing US President Donald Trump and other US officials to its sanctions list, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Iran added outgoing US President Donald Trump and other US officials to its sanctions list, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, other sanctioned officials include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, former Pentagon chief Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, CIA head Gina Haspel, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In addition, former US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook and the current special envoy Elliott Abrams appeared on Tehran's black list.

Iran's sanctions against Trump and US officials are linked to "US terrorist actions in the region," supporting terrorism and creating threats to security in the world, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

