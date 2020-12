Iran, Afghanistan Close to Finalizing Strategic Security Arrangement - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi has said during a visit to Kabul that the security component of a bilateral strategic cooperation document with Afghanistan was close to being finalized, as reported by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

According to Araghchi, four of the document's five parts were already agreed upon and the remaining one which addresses security issues will be finalized soon.

The Iranian diplomat said Tehran and Kabul yet need to hold "regular and intensive consultations about security issues" amid sharing "common interests and concerns.

"

While not disclosing the content of the document, the state media described it as a principles-based comprehensive strategic document that draws prospect of long-term bilateral ties and boosts relations between Tehran and Kabul.

The deputy foreign minister also conveyed Iran's commitment to stand by Afghanistan, seeking peace and stability for its people.