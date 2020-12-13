UrduPoint.com
Iran, Afghanistan Close To Finalizing Strategic Security Arrangement - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Iran, Afghanistan Close to Finalizing Strategic Security Arrangement - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi has said during a visit to Kabul that the security component of a bilateral strategic cooperation document with Afghanistan was close to being finalized, as reported by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

According to Araghchi, four of the document's five parts were already agreed upon and the remaining one ” which addresses security issues ” will be finalized soon.

The Iranian diplomat said Tehran and Kabul yet need to hold "regular and intensive consultations about security issues" amid sharing "common interests and concerns.

"

While not disclosing the content of the document, the state media described it as a principles-based comprehensive strategic document that draws prospect of long-term bilateral ties and boosts relations between Tehran and Kabul.

The deputy foreign minister also conveyed Iran's commitment to stand by Afghanistan, seeking peace and stability for its people.

