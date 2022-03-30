UrduPoint.com

Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

Tehran opposes unilateral sanctions against Moscow due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Tehran opposes unilateral sanctions against Moscow due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We are glad that relations between Tehran and Moscow are on the right track. I would like to emphasize once again that we are against unilateral sanctions and steps against Russia," Amirabdollahian told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.

Amirabdollahian also noted that he was informed of "positive steps" in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The minister also asked Lavrov to convey warm greetings from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia China Tehran Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February Media From

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas i ..

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Government

28 seconds ago
 'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beve ..

'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beverages'

32 seconds ago
 No compromise made on law & order situation: Commi ..

No compromise made on law & order situation: Commissioner

33 seconds ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

35 seconds ago
 Speakers underline need for strict implementation ..

Speakers underline need for strict implementation of laws to end violence agains ..

3 minutes ago
 CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water suppl ..

CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water supply system

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.