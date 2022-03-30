Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

Tehran opposes unilateral sanctions against Moscow due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Tehran opposes unilateral sanctions against Moscow due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We are glad that relations between Tehran and Moscow are on the right track. I would like to emphasize once again that we are against unilateral sanctions and steps against Russia," Amirabdollahian told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.

Amirabdollahian also noted that he was informed of "positive steps" in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The minister also asked Lavrov to convey warm greetings from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.