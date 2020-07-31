Iran Agrees to Pay Compensation for Downed Ukrainian Plane - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Tehran agrees to pay compensation in connection with the crash of Ukrainian passenger plane in early 2020, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported about negotiations between Ukraine and the Iranian delegation to Kiev on compensation for the Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing shot down in January near Tehran.

"Iran agreed to pay compensation for the plane, but the implementation of this issue will take time and has different aspects from a technical and legal point of view," Mousavi said, as quoted by state-run news agency IRNA.

The spokesman also added that "many of the passengers" were citizens of Iran (some Iranians had dual citizenship, but Iran considers them its citizens). Negotiations regarding the Ukrainians will continue, he added, reminding that Tehran is responsible for what happened.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.