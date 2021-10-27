UrduPoint.com

Iran Agrees To Restart Nuclear Deal Talks In November: Deputy FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

Iran agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in November: deputy FM

Iran has agreed to resume talks next month with world powers over its nuclear deal, the country's deputy foreign minister said Wednesday, after talks with EU mediators in Brussels

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran has agreed to resume talks next month with world powers over its nuclear deal, the country's deputy foreign minister said Wednesday, after talks with EU mediators in Brussels.

"We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Ali Bagheri, who also serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.

