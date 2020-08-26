(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran and the UN's nuclear watchdog IAEA said Wednesday that they had reached an agreement to allow the agency the access it has requested to two sites in Iran

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehran and the UN's nuclear watchdog IAEA said Wednesday that they had reached an agreement to allow the agency the access it has requested to two sites in Iran.

"Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA," the two sides said in a joint statement, adding they had agreed on dates for the access and the verification activities there.