UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Air Force Receives 3 Indigenous Fighter Jets

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Iran Air Force receives 3 indigenous fighter jets

Iran Air Force on Thursday received three indigenous fighter jets from the Defense Ministry, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran Air Force on Thursday received three indigenous fighter jets from the Defense Ministry, official IRNA news agency reported.

In the ceremony held to deliver the Kowsar fighter jets to Iran Air Force, the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran's progress in producing defense hardware has a message to the "enemies," particularly to the United States, that the U.S.

sanction have made the country even stronger.

Iran has made "great achievements" by producing the Kowsar jets, which are very valuable for the country, Hatami was quoted as saying. "We will produce very advanced aerial equipment in the near future," he added.

In 2018, Iran launched the mass production line of the fourth-generation of the fighter jets which have been designed to provide logistical support for ground operations, boasts advanced maneuvering capability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

Related Topics

Iran Progress United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

45 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.