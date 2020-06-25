Iran Air Force receives 3 indigenous fighter jets

Iran Air Force on Thursday received three indigenous fighter jets from the Defense Ministry, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran Air Force on Thursday received three indigenous fighter jets from the Defense Ministry, official IRNA news agency reported.

In the ceremony held to deliver the Kowsar fighter jets to Iran Air Force, the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran's progress in producing defense hardware has a message to the "enemies," particularly to the United States, that the U.S.

sanction have made the country even stronger.

Iran has made "great achievements" by producing the Kowsar jets, which are very valuable for the country, Hatami was quoted as saying. "We will produce very advanced aerial equipment in the near future," he added.

In 2018, Iran launched the mass production line of the fourth-generation of the fighter jets which have been designed to provide logistical support for ground operations, boasts advanced maneuvering capability and can be fitted with various projectiles.