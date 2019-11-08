(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iran's air defense forces have downed a drone in the country's south-west, media reported on Friday.

This happened early on Friday near the Mahshahr port in the Khuzestan province, the ISNA news agency specified, without providing any other details.