Iran Air Forces Down Drone In Country's South-West - Reports

Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Iran Air Forces Down Drone in Country's South-West - Reports

Iran's air defense forces have downed a drone in the country's south-west, media reported on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iran's air defense forces have downed a drone in the country's south-west, media reported on Friday.

This happened early on Friday near the Mahshahr port in the Khuzestan province, the ISNA news agency specified, without providing any other details.

