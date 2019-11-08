Iran Air Forces Down Drone In Country's South-West - Reports
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iran's air defense forces have downed a drone in the country's south-west, media reported on Friday.
This happened early on Friday near the Mahshahr port in the Khuzestan province, the ISNA news agency specified, without providing any other details.