UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Air Plane Skids Off Runway In Western City Of Kermanshah - Civil Aviation Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Iran Air Plane Skids Off Runway in Western City of Kermanshah - Civil Aviation Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A jetliner of the Iran Air carrier with 102 passengers and eight crew on board slipped off the runway as it was landing at an airport of Iran's western city of Kermanshah on Saturday, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization said.

"This Airbus-319 belongs to the Iran Air carrier of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After its takeoff from Mehrabad airport on Tehran, it skidded off the runway today at around 06:00 [03:30 GMT] as it was landing in the Kermanshah airport due to some issues with its front wheel," spokesman Reza Jafar Zade said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The spokesman added that no one had been hurt in the incident.

In a high-profile incident on Monday, a Caspian Airlines plane with 135 people on board slipped off the runway and onto a busy road in the city of Bandar Mahshahr. No one was injured in the incident, too.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Road Kermanshah Tehran From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

11 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

11 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.