Iran Air Plane Skids Off Runway in Western City of Kermanshah - Civil Aviation Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A jetliner of the Iran Air carrier with 102 passengers and eight crew on board slipped off the runway as it was landing at an airport of Iran's western city of Kermanshah on Saturday, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization said.

"This Airbus-319 belongs to the Iran Air carrier of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After its takeoff from Mehrabad airport on Tehran, it skidded off the runway today at around 06:00 [03:30 GMT] as it was landing in the Kermanshah airport due to some issues with its front wheel," spokesman Reza Jafar Zade said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The spokesman added that no one had been hurt in the incident.

In a high-profile incident on Monday, a Caspian Airlines plane with 135 people on board slipped off the runway and onto a busy road in the city of Bandar Mahshahr. No one was injured in the incident, too.