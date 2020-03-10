Iran Air says resuming flights to Europe

UrduPoint.com
Tue 10th March 2020

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran Air said Tuesday it would resume flights to Europe, lifting a two-day suspension apparently linked to a ban on the carrier's planes entering European airspace.

"All flights will be resumed except to Vienna, Stockholm and Gothenburg, which have stopped flights due to the coronavirus outbreak," it said in a statement.

The national carrier had suspended flights to Europe on Sunday, citing European "restrictions" imposed for "unknown reasons", without mentioning the novel coronavirus epidemic.

