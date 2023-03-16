UrduPoint.com

Iran Allegedly Agrees To Stop Arming Houthis In Saudi Arabia Deal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Iran has allegedly agreed to stop shipping weapons to the Houthi forces in Yemen following its recent rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing US and Saudi officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Iran has allegedly agreed to stop shipping weapons to the Houthi forces in Yemen following its recent rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing US and Saudi officials.

A spokesperson for Iran's delegation to the UN declined to confirm the development, which the other officials said could pressure the Houthis to reach a deal to end the protracted war in Yemen. Iran has denied all along that it supplies the Houthis with weapons.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced they would resume diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by China. The first step would involve reopening embassies within two months in each other's territories.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran after Riyadh executed a prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

