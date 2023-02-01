Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, the Nour News agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, the Nour News agency reported on Wednesday.

On Saturday night, several bomb-laden drones targeted what the media outlet described as a defense ministry "workshop complex" in the central Iranian city of Isfahan but were repelled, causing only minor damage to the site.

The Nour News agency reported it had exclusive information that pointed to the role of the Iranian Kurdish opposition based in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan in the failed drone strike.

Kurds used hard-to-reach routes in Iran's mountainous northwest to bring drone components to a border city "on the order of a foreign security service," the news agency reported. The drones were assembled in a workshop by trained workers.

No one has claimed responsibility for the strike, although Iran has long accused Israel of being behind attacks on its infrastructure. The botched attack also strained ties between Iran and Ukraine after a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it was payback for Iranian support for Russia.