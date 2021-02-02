UrduPoint.com
Iran Allows Crew Of Seized S.Korean Oil Tanker To Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Iran Allows Crew of Seized S.Korean Oil Tanker to Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Iran allowed the crew of a South Korean oil tanker, which was seized last month, to leave the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

"Following a request from the South Korean government, with the assistance of the judiciary, the crew of a Korean ship detained on charges of polluting the environment in the Persian Gulf received permission from Iran to leave the country," Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Oil tanker Hankuk Chemi with 20 sailors aboard, including five South Koreans, was detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Persian Gulf on January 4. According to Tehran, the vessel was carrying 7,200 tonnes of ethanol.

The Iranian government has said the detention of tankers with a record of water pollution was a regular practice.

More Stories From World

