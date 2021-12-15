UrduPoint.com

Iran Allows IAEA To Replace Surveillance Cameras At Karaj Nuclear Facility

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:54 PM

Iran Allows IAEA to Replace Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Iran to replace the surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj Complex, which could allay concerns about the nature of Tehran's nuclear program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Iran to replace the surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj Complex, which could allay concerns about the nature of Tehran's nuclear program.

Some of the Karaj cameras were damaged in a sabotage attack earlier this year.

"The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran. It will enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility," the organization said.

The IAEA said it would provide Iran with a sample camera for security assessment on December 19 before replacing all of the damaged equipment by the end of December.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany and the European Union. It obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own commitments.

