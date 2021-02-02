Iran allows seized SKorean tanker crew to leave: ministry

Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Islamic republic has allowed the crew of a seized South Korean tanker to leave the country as part of a "humanitarian move"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Islamic republic has allowed the crew of a seized South Korean tanker to leave the country as part of a "humanitarian move".

"In a humanitarian move by Iran, the crew of the South Korean tanker accused of polluting the environment of the Persian Gulf were allowed to leave the country," said ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a statement.