Iran Amounts Germany's Statement On US Airstrikes In Iraq To Complicity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Iran Amounts Germany's Statement on US Airstrikes in Iraq to Complicity

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The German government's statement on that the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani by the United States was in response to Iran's military provocations makes it an accomplice of Washington to some extent, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US conducted airstrikes on the outskirts of Baghdad that killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force. German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer has reacted by saying that Soleimani's killing was a consequence of Iran's military provocations.

"Iran considers the stance of the German government, which has endorsed US' brutal and unilateral step that violates international law, to be to some extent complicity in this action," Mousavi was quoted as saying on the Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

