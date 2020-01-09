UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Analyzing Black Box Of Crashed Ukrainian Boeing, Expects Results Soon - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Iran Analyzing Black Box of Crashed Ukrainian Boeing, Expects Results Soon - Source

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has already started analyzing the black box of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 that crashed near Tehran to figure out the circumstances behind the tragedy, a senior source in the corporation told Sputnik, adding that the final outcome would be announced in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has already started analyzing the black box of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 that crashed near Tehran to figure out the circumstances behind the tragedy, a senior source in the corporation told Sputnik, adding that the final outcome would be announced in the near future.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council said that the country's experts had arrived in Tehran to investigate the crash.

"It is impossible to announce any opinion over the reason; we have formed a team to investigate the crash's causes.

We will announce the final results in the near future," the source said, adding that the specialists had already begun their initial analysis of the black box.

The Kiev-bound passenger aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran All Airport

Recent Stories

US is ready for talks with Iran without preconditi ..

1 minute ago

Sajid Balouch appointed as new IHC registrar

53 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) issues orders to transfer Fahad ..

55 seconds ago

PRAL case: SC summons Chairman FBR and Attorney Ge ..

56 seconds ago

Smooth registration, effective mechanism for priva ..

58 seconds ago

Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) - Sindh conforms ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.