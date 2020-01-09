Iran Analyzing Black Box of Crashed Ukrainian Boeing, Expects Results Soon - Source

(@imziishan)

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has already started analyzing the black box of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 that crashed near Tehran to figure out the circumstances behind the tragedy, a senior source in the corporation told Sputnik, adding that the final outcome would be announced in the near future

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council said that the country's experts had arrived in Tehran to investigate the crash.

"It is impossible to announce any opinion over the reason; we have formed a team to investigate the crash's causes.

We will announce the final results in the near future," the source said, adding that the specialists had already begun their initial analysis of the black box.

The Kiev-bound passenger aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.