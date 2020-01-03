UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran And 'free Nations Of Region' To Avenge General's Killing: Rouhani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Iran and 'free nations of region' to avenge general's killing: Rouhani

Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday.

"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

Related Topics

Iran United States Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

4 minutes ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

4 minutes ago

Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian gen ..

1 minute ago

Five killed, four injured over land dispute in Sou ..

1 minute ago

52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to L ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.