(@imziishan)

Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday.

"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.