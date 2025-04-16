Iran And Tajikistan Stress Enhancing Defense Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda, has emphasized the development of defense cooperation between the two countries.
During a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Lieutenant General Sobirzoda, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and security fields.
Nasirzadeh considered this meeting a sign of the special status of the relations between the two countries, and pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities, noting that the relations between Iran and Tajikistan are strategic and based on brotherhood.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
More Stories From World
-
Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue3 minutes ago
-
Gaza has become 'mass grave': MSF3 minutes ago
-
Across China: Silk Road-themed tourism gains global appeal3 minutes ago
-
Iran and Tajikistan stress enhancing defense cooperation3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid3 minutes ago
-
Belarus gearing up for number of international events13 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, USA13 minutes ago
-
Stocks struggle again as Nvidia chip curb warning pops calm13 minutes ago
-
North Korean leader skips family mausoleum visit on founder's birthday: Report13 minutes ago
-
Malnourished children in Afghanistan at 'high risk of dying' without US aid23 minutes ago
-
BRICS+ Information, Cultural Media Centre in Moscow to celebrate Nowruz23 minutes ago
-
'Let's rock': world music icon Youssou N'Dour back on the road33 minutes ago