Iran and Tajikistan stress enhancing defense cooperation

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda, has emphasized the development of defense cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Lieutenant General Sobirzoda, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and security fields.

Nasirzadeh considered this meeting a sign of the special status of the relations between the two countries, and pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities, noting that the relations between Iran and Tajikistan are strategic and based on brotherhood.