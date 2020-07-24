UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces 215 Virus Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:49 PM

Iran announces 215 virus deaths in 24 hours

Iran on Friday announced another 215 coronavirus deaths, a figure that is close to the country's recent daily record as it battles the Middle East's deadliest outbreak

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday announced another 215 coronavirus deaths, a figure that is close to the country's recent daily record as it battles the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

With the new fatalities, "the total number of victims of the COVID-19 illness has now reached 15,289 deaths", health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

Iran announced its first novel coronavirus cases on February 19, and has grappled with a rise in deaths from the respiratory disease since the end of June.

On Tuesday it registered 229 deaths, its highest single-day toll.

A further 2,489 virus cases were registered in the last 24 hours, Lari said Friday, taking the total number of infections to 286,523.

She said 12 of Iran's 31 provinces were classified as "red", the highest category in the country's virus risk scaling.

"If people follow instructions, the number of patients hospitalised in these provinces will decrease, reducing pressure on medical staff," Lari said.

Iran said earlier this month that 5,000 health workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus and 140 had died.

Authorities have made masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and allowed the hardest-hit provinces, including Tehran, to reimpose restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Iran Died Tehran Middle East February June TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

6 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

2 hours ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Europe Takes No Steps to Promote Economic Cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body on law refers NAB amendemnt ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness camp organized by PTI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.