Iran Announces 41% Turnout In Parliamentary Elections
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Iran on Monday announced a turnout of 41 percent in last week's elections for parliament and Assembly of Experts, according to voting records.
"Around 25 million people participated, with a turnout of 41 precent," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told a press conference in Tehran.
Vahidi said the vote took place "despite the ill-wishers of the nation, including intelligence services and terrorist groups, trying very hard to undermine security".
Of the 290 seats in parliament, 45 will go to a second round of voting to be held in either April or May, including 14 of 30 seats in the capital Tehran, according to the spokesman for Iran's elections authority Mohsen Eslami.
He also said all the new members had been chosen for the 88-seat Assembly of Experts.
