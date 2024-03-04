Open Menu

Iran Announces 41% Turnout In Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections

Iran on Monday announced a turnout of 41 percent in last week's elections for parliament and Assembly of Experts, according to voting records

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Iran on Monday announced a turnout of 41 percent in last week's elections for parliament and Assembly of Experts, according to voting records.

"Around 25 million people participated, with a turnout of 41 precent," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told a press conference in Tehran.

Vahidi said the vote took place "despite the ill-wishers of the nation, including intelligence services and terrorist groups, trying very hard to undermine security".

Of the 290 seats in parliament, 45 will go to a second round of voting to be held in either April or May, including 14 of 30 seats in the capital Tehran, according to the spokesman for Iran's elections authority Mohsen Eslami.

He also said all the new members had been chosen for the 88-seat Assembly of Experts.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Iran Interior Minister Parliament Vote Tehran April May All Million

Recent Stories

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: ..

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif

8 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lif ..

WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship

8 minutes ago
 Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 20 ..

Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts

8 minutes ago
 DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encro ..

DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments

8 minutes ago
 Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN r ..

Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns

8 minutes ago
Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah c ..

Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy

8 minutes ago
 Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 co ..

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..

43 minutes ago
 ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

43 minutes ago
 PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet polic ..

PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World