UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces Arrests, Death Sentences As CIA Spy Ring Busted

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM

Iran announces arrests, death sentences as CIA spy ring busted

Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.

The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

"Some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."

Related Topics

CIA Tehran July

Recent Stories

Why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a good choice for mid ..

10 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas lied on oath, Fatima Sohail’s siste ..

30 minutes ago

JKPM delegation calls on Syed Ali Gilani

27 seconds ago

European stocks sag at open 22 July 2019

29 seconds ago

Zelensky party wins absolute majority in Ukraine p ..

30 seconds ago

IAEA Director General Amano Passes Away Aged 72 - ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.