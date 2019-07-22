Iran Announces Arrests, Death Sentences As CIA Spy Ring Busted
Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM
Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month
The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.
"Some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."