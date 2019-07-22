UrduPoint.com
Iran Announces Arrests, Death Sentences As CIA Spy Network Busted

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Iran announces arrests, death sentences as CIA spy network busted

Iran arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring, an official said Monday, as tensions soar between the Islamic republic and the United States

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring, an official said Monday, as tensions soar between the Islamic republic and the United States.

US President Donald Trump dismissed the report as "totally false".

Security agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

"Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."The suspects were arrested between March 2018 and March 2019.

"The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth," Trump tweeted.

