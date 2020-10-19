UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces Record 337 Virus Deaths In Single Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Iran announces record 337 virus deaths in single day

Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the Middle East country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the middle East country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in mortality from the disease," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police entered hotel room by breaking down its doo ..

14 minutes ago

National Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate from D ..

3 minutes ago

UK and EU mull how to break Brexit deadlock follow ..

3 minutes ago

Flood death toll in Cambodia rises to 25 as over 3 ..

3 minutes ago

Macao restaurants, retailers business performance ..

11 minutes ago

Taiwan Accuses Chinese Diplomats in Fiji of Assaul ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.