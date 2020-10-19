Iran announces record 337 virus deaths in single day

Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the Middle East country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

"In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in mortality from the disease," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.