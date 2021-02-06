UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Announces Start Of Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:21 PM

Iran Announces Start of Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout This Week

Iran will kick-start the vaccine rollout by giving Sputnik V shots to medical workers this week, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Iran will kick-start the vaccine rollout by giving Sputnik V shots to medical workers this week, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday.

The first batch of the Russia-made vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in Iran on Thursday. Tehran will put the first shots to use, pending more deliveries.

"Fortunately, the first batch of the vaccine has arrived in our country. Vaccination will begin this week," Rouhani said during a COVID-19 crisis meeting.

Medical workers, senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions will be first in line to receive the vaccine. The president said he hoped the campaign will be in full swing by the end of March.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stunning spots of KP back on radar of tourists

1 minute ago

CPEC to contribute in Pakistan's economic progress ..

1 minute ago

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

26 minutes ago

One held for selling kites in sialkot

26 minutes ago

Ali Sadpara who is on K2 adventure declared missin ..

42 minutes ago

IOC Member Rules Out Delaying Tokyo Olympics, Canc ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.