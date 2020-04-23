UrduPoint.com
Iran Answers To US Threat Pledging To Shoot US Ships If Iran's Security Threatened

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Iran Answers to US Threat Pledging to Shoot US Ships If Iran's Security Threatened

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Iranian military will shoot at US ships if they pose a threat to the security of Iran, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, part of the Iranian military) said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he ordered the US Navy to destroy Iranian vessels if they "harass" US ships.

"We have ordered our navy to shoot the US warships and military if the ships or fighters from the terrorist US Navy threaten the security of [Iran's] civilian or military vessels," Hossein Salami told the IRINN broadcaster.

