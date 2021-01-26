UrduPoint.com
Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Zarif

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Iran has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes to start joint production soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Iran has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes to start joint production soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday.

"I would like to tell you that Sputnik V vaccine was registered in Iran yesterday.

It was approved by our sanitary authorities and we hope we will soon be able to buy it and start joint production [by] relevant institutes in Russia and Iran," Zarif said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

