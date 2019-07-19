Iran armed forces say all drones 'safely returned': report

Iran's armed forces denied Friday the United States had downed one of their drones, saying all such aircraft had "safely returned" to their bases, Tasnim news agency reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's armed forces denied Friday the United States had downed one of their drones, saying all such aircraft had "safely returned" to their bases, Tasnim news agency reported.

"Despite (US President Donald) Trump's baseless and delusional claims, all of (Iran's) drones.

.. have safely returned to their bases," said armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.

"There have been no reports of a confrontation with the American USS Boxer" naval vessel, he added, quoted by Tasnim.