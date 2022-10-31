Iran Arrests 7 Terrorists in Connection With Shiraz Attack - Intelligence Agency

Seven terrorists involved in the attack on Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz were arrested by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, announcement released by the Ministry on Monday says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Seven terrorists involved in the attack on Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz were arrested by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, announcement released by the Ministry on Monday says.

According to the statement, one of the arrested terrorists has committed a direct act of violence on the day of the massacre, while the other six helped to organize the attack.

On October 26, 15 people were killed and 45 people were wounded in a mass shooting at Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Fars province. One out of three attackers succumbed to injuries shortly after being held and carried to hospital.