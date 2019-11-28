UrduPoint.com
Iran Arrests Eight 'linked To CIA' During Unrest: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Iran arrests eight 'linked to CIA' during unrest: state media

Iran arrested eight people "linked to the CIA" during street violence that erupted in nationwide demonstrations against a decision to hike fuel prices, state news agency IRNA reported late Wednesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran arrested eight people "linked to the CIA" during street violence that erupted in nationwide demonstrations against a decision to hike fuel prices, state news agency IRNA reported late Wednesday.

"Some elements who tried to collect information about the recent riots and send them out of the country... were identified and arrested," IRNA quoted the director-general of the intelligence ministry's anti-espionage department as saying.

