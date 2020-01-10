UrduPoint.com
Iran Asks Canada To Share Information About Ukrainian Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

Fri 10th January 2020

Iran Asks Canada to Share Information About Ukrainian Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iran asked Canada to share information about the causes of the Ukrainian International Airlines' plane crash near Tehran after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

On Thursday, Trudeau said at a press conference that Canada had intelligence data revealing that the jet that crashed outside of Tehran a day earlier was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

"[Iran] asks the Canadian prime minister and any other government to share information on this incident they possess to the committee in charge of investigating the incident in Iran," Mousavi said in a statement on late Thursday.

He added that Iran had invited Ukrainian experts as well as representatives of the Boeing company to join the investigation into causes of the crash.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's massive missile attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of the Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani. Tehran has said, citing preliminary data, that the reason behind the incident was a technical malfunction, while US President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts about that being the case.

