Iran Asks ICJ to Show Reaction to US' Lack of Commitment to Easing Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The government of Iran has sent a letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asking it to take the necessary measures in response to the US' lack of commitment to the ICJ order related to the easing of sanctions, media reported on Friday.

The ICJ had previously ordered the US to ease sanctions it reimposed against Tehran after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to the Mehr news agency, the authorities in Tehran sent a letter to the ICJ on Thursday and informed the international judiciary body about the US' consistent violations of its order.

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the US, claiming that Washington broke the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by reimposing nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

The Iranian economy, heavily dependent on its oil exports, suffered a hard blow in the early 2000s from international sanctions.

The measures came after the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, found that Tehran was secretly running enrichment and reprocessing activities. While most of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 after the IAEA verified Iran's compliance with commitments laid out in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, some remained in place and even multiplied.

In particular, the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and has since systematically applied rounds of sanctions against Iran's economy, including its oil, metal industries, financial and banking sectors, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes. Due to Washington's desire to see Iran's oil exports at zero, the sanctions are also extended to other states for doing business with Tehran.

Despite Tehran's repeated calls for sanctions to be lifted during the pandemic, the punitive measures have remained.