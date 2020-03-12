Iran Asks IMF for $5 Bln in Emergency Funding to Fight Coronavirus - Central Bank Chief

Iran has requested $5 billion in emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund through its Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI) to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Central Bank Head Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Thursday

"I sent a letter to IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva to request $5 billion in RFI funding toward further preventive measures against the coronavirus' extensive spread in our country and its impact on the economy," Hemmati said on Instagram.

He said the letter had been sent on March 6, two days after the IMF announced it would make the emergency funding up to $50 billion available to coronavirus-hit countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has confirmed Iran's request for aid in a Twitter post.

In less than a month the virus has infected some 9,000 people in Iran, with 354 lethal cases as of Thursday. The country is the third biggest hotbed of infection after China (80,000) and Italy (12,000) at the moment.