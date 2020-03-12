UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Asks IMF For $5 Bln In Emergency Funding To Fight Coronavirus - Central Bank Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Iran Asks IMF for $5 Bln in Emergency Funding to Fight Coronavirus - Central Bank Chief

Iran has requested $5 billion in emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund through its Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI) to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Central Bank Head Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iran has requested $5 billion in emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund through its Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI) to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Central Bank Head Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Thursday.

"I sent a letter to IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva to request $5 billion in RFI funding toward further preventive measures against the coronavirus' extensive spread in our country and its impact on the economy," Hemmati said on Instagram.

He said the letter had been sent on March 6, two days after the IMF announced it would make the emergency funding up to $50 billion available to coronavirus-hit countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has confirmed Iran's request for aid in a Twitter post.

In less than a month the virus has infected some 9,000 people in Iran, with 354 lethal cases as of Thursday. The country is the third biggest hotbed of infection after China (80,000) and Italy (12,000) at the moment.

Related Topics

IMF Iran China Twitter Bank Italy March Post From Billion Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

7 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

10 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 10,000, D ..

43 seconds ago

ANF recovers 2.400 kg hashish, nabs three accused

45 seconds ago

Crude Oil spill in Narali dam poses serious threat ..

46 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.