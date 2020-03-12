UrduPoint.com
Iran Asks IMF For Loan To Combat Virus As Infections Pass 10,000

Thu 12th March 2020

Iran said Thursday it has asked the IMF for its first loan in decades to combat a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 429 lives and infected more than 10,000 people

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced the request on Twitter, calling on the International Monetary Fund to "stand on the right side of history".

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Zarif also called for an end to US sanctions, which he said were "undermining our efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran".

If Iran does get a loan from the IMF, where its arch foe the United States has a virtual veto on decisions, it would be its first since the early 1960s.

News of the request came as Iran reported another 75 deaths from the illness -- the highest single-day toll since the Islamic republic announced its first casualties last month.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.

