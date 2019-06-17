The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is waiting for the country's government's decision on the next stage of Tehran's reduction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is waiting for the country's government's decision on the next stage of Tehran's reduction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which means that JCPOA participants still have time to ensure protection of Tehran's interests and therefore save the nuclear deal, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.

"As for the second stage, we are waiting for the government's decision. Europe still has time, it has plenty of possibilities [to protect Iran's interests] ... If Europe makes practical steps toward ensuring Iran's interests, then the situation related to Iran's fulfillment of its obligations under the nuclear deal will return to normal," Kamalvandi said, as aired by Iranian state tv.

The moves that Iran can make if JCPOA signatories fail to secure its interests include suspending modernization of the Arak reactor and discontinuing commitments related to storing enriched uranium and heavy water.