Iran Attaches Special Importance To Security In Persian Gulf - President

Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:26 PM



Iran attaches particular importance to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and in the entire Middle Eastern region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, commenting on the oil tanker incident in the neighboring Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iran attaches particular importance to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and in the entire middle Eastern region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, commenting on the oil tanker incident in the neighboring Gulf of Oman.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. However, the Oman border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. Causes of the incident remain unknown.

"Today, the security issue either in the Persian Gulf, Middle East, entire Asia or the entire world has a great importance.

Iran has always made efforts aimed at preserving peace and security in the region," Rouhani said before leaving the country for Central Asia, where he is set to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Tensions have been high in the region after the United States sent warships and bombers to the Persian Gulf in response to an alleged threat from Tehran.

