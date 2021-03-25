UrduPoint.com
Iran Attacks Cargo Ship That Belongs To Israeli Company - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Iran attacked a cargo ship that belongs to Israeli company XT Management on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Iran attacked a cargo ship that belongs to Israeli company XT Management on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to the broadcaster, a cargo ship en route from Tanzania to India was targeted by a missile fired by the Iranian military in the Arabian Sea in the morning hours.

The ship got damaged in the incident but continued its route.

The ship reportedly belongs to XT Management that has an office in Haifa, and the owner of the company is notified about the incident.

The Israeli security bodies have also been notified and, in the light of several similar events in the recent past, are trying to assess whether Iran has opened a new front against Israel at sea, Channel 12 continued.

