UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Authorizes Second Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:02 PM

Iran Authorizes Second Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - Health Minister

Iran's Health Ministry gave emergency approval to using the second domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, PastoCoVac, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Iran's Health Ministry gave emergency approval to using the second domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, PastoCoVac, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Wednesday.

In early May, production began of the first vaccine developed in Iran, COVIran Barakat. On June 14, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use.

Iranian authorities announced that two more domestic vaccines were expected to be authorized in the near future.

"Fortunately, the second domestic vaccine, PastoCoVac, got emergency approval from the legal commission," Namaki said, cited by the Iranian Mehr agency.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,748 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Iran, and the countrywide total amounts to 3,204,557. The pandemic has claimed more than 84,000 lives. Over 4 million people have gotten one vaccine dose, and over 6 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Iran May June From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Demands to Cease Activities of Goethe-Inst ..

2 minutes ago

US Should Immediately Return to Full Compliance Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

1 hour ago

Call to help, support children suffering from thal ..

2 minutes ago

China's new energy vehicle sales to surpass 2 mln ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.