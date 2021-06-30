Iran Authorizes Second Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - Health Minister

Iran's Health Ministry gave emergency approval to using the second domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, PastoCoVac, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Wednesday

In early May, production began of the first vaccine developed in Iran, COVIran Barakat. On June 14, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use.

Iranian authorities announced that two more domestic vaccines were expected to be authorized in the near future.

"Fortunately, the second domestic vaccine, PastoCoVac, got emergency approval from the legal commission," Namaki said, cited by the Iranian Mehr agency.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,748 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Iran, and the countrywide total amounts to 3,204,557. The pandemic has claimed more than 84,000 lives. Over 4 million people have gotten one vaccine dose, and over 6 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.