Iran Bans Arrivals From 32 Countries Over COVID-19 Variants - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Iran has suspended the entry for arrivals from 32 countries which it considers export hazard of COVID-19 and new virus variants, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday, citing the country's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

According to the report, the ban applies to travelers coming directly or indirectly from the countries of concern or who spent more than four hours there over the last two weeks.

The ban-list includes South Africa, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Panama, Guinea, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Brazil, Cape Verde, Peru, Burundi, Chile, Zimbabwe, Colombia, Ecuador, Mauritania, Eswatini, Guyana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Paraguay, Rwanda, Uruguay, Suriname, Tanzania, Venezuela, Lesotho, and Zambia, as specified by CAO spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh,

Zibakhsh also said that all passengers aged over 8 must present a negative coronavirus tests certificate upon arrival.

