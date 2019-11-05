UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Bans Cooperation With British Council, Threatens Prosecution

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

Iran Bans Cooperation With British Council, Threatens Prosecution

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Iranian Ministry of Information on Tuesday said that any form of cooperation with the British Council, which Tehran considers to be a malign tool of UK foreign policy, was prohibited and would result in prosecution.

"As already announced by the judiciary representative, any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry's statement read.

According to the text, Iran believes that the United Kingdom seeks to expand its influence network "through a project, implemented by the UK council for cultural networking, known as the British Council, which includes representative of elites and cultural and scientific intelligentsia.

"

In May, Iran sentenced its citizen Aras Amiri, who was employed by the British Council in London, to ten years in prison on charges of espionage for the UK. The woman was arrested during a short visit to Iran to visit her ailing grandmother and, as claimed by the judiciary authorities, confessed to spying after the arrest.

The British Council offices in Tehran were shut in 2009 in response to the BBC launching its Persian language edition.

Related Topics

Iran Visit London Tehran United Kingdom May Women

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

46 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

58 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

1 hour ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

1 hour ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

1 hour ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.