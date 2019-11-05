Iran Bans Cooperation With British Council, Threatens Prosecution

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Iranian Ministry of Information on Tuesday said that any form of cooperation with the British Council, which Tehran considers to be a malign tool of UK foreign policy, was prohibited and would result in prosecution.

"As already announced by the judiciary representative, any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry's statement read.

According to the text, Iran believes that the United Kingdom seeks to expand its influence network "through a project, implemented by the UK council for cultural networking, known as the British Council, which includes representative of elites and cultural and scientific intelligentsia.

"

In May, Iran sentenced its citizen Aras Amiri, who was employed by the British Council in London, to ten years in prison on charges of espionage for the UK. The woman was arrested during a short visit to Iran to visit her ailing grandmother and, as claimed by the judiciary authorities, confessed to spying after the arrest.

The British Council offices in Tehran were shut in 2009 in response to the BBC launching its Persian language edition.