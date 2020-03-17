Iran bans fire festival celebrations over virus

Iranian police have banned celebrations marking the country's traditional Persian New Year fire festival as part of efforts to stop a deadly coronavirus outbreak, state media reported

Chaharshanbe Soori is held annually on the last Wednesday evening before the spring holiday of Nowrouz, which starts on March 20.

Iranians traditionally jump over fires and light fireworks to celebrate the event, with many suffering burns resulting in hospitalisation.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the new coronavirus outbreak which has killed 853 people and infected close to 15,000 since last month, according to government figures.