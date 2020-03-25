Iran Bans Intercity Travel in Anticipation of 2nd COVID-19 Wave

Iranian authorities will seek to ban travel between regions as part of new measures ahead of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said Wednesday, media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Iranian authorities will seek to ban travel between regions as part of new measures ahead of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said Wednesday, media reported.

Rabiei spoke to Iranian television network IRINN after President Hassan Rouhani headed a meeting of the council of ministers about the coronavirus situation in the country.

"The Iranian president issued an order today that new trips and departures from cities will be prohibited. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will approve a list of instructions on who will be able to travel outside [cities] and for what purposes," Rabiei told the channel.

During the meeting, Rouhani praised the Iranian people for their cooperation with the government's guidelines but insisted that tough new measures will be implemented in the coming days ahead of the anticipated second wave.

"We managed the first wave of the disease and we might have another wave ahead of us in the coming days, which we must manage. The success of any plan will require people's cooperation," the president said, according to an official transcript of his remarks.

Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday the largest one-day increase in cases -- over 2,200 -- bringing the total number to over 27,000. Over the same period, 143 people died from complications from the disease, making the death toll now 2,000.